NEW DELHI: India reported 117,100 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since early June, as the Omicron variant overtakes Delta in the cities.

The health ministry also reported 302 new deaths, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))