RIYADH: Da-Bangg Tour, the biggest Bollywood tour, is back again and this time the Salman Khan-led team is all set to take center-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh, on Dec. 10.

Da-Bangg Tour, the live concert starring India’s hottest celebs, will regale audiences with captivating choreography, hit tracks, comic acts and more.

The star-studded tour, will also include performances by Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the musical concert in Riyadh on Friday night, Salman Khan thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for inviting them here and Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), for giving this opportunity for the first Bollywood concert of this magnitude.

“We from our side promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” said the Indian superstar.

There have been reports in the Indian media that Fernandez wouldn’t be travelling for the show, but Khan said in a reply to Arab News: “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform.”

Commenting on changes in Saudi Arabia, Khan said: “I was here a few months ago in Dammam, I saw change then, and I see in these few months a tremendous change all over again. The fact that we are performing here for the first time is a change. I see the change on all your faces, I see smiles on your faces, and what better than having a smile on your face.”

He promised continuous entertainment to his fans here, saying: “I promise you that I very soon will come again with a lot more movies, and entertainment for you.”

On shooting his films in Saudi Arabia, and mutual cooperation, he said: “We will try some movies which I can shoot here as there are so many beautiful locations. Moreover, whenever I am required in Saudi Arabia for concerts and entertainment I will be available for that.”

Shetty said: “I am glad to be here. After two and half years I left my house for a tour, and the first trip that I have made is to Saudi Arabia, thanks Da-Bangg Tour for bringing me here.”

She added: “I have read about Saudi Arabia, and I have to say it was such a welcoming and pleasant change to see the change. There are so many misconceptions and I feel so happy to go back and tell stories of the change that I have seen.”

The much-awaited concert will be on the international stage in Boulevard, one of the most attractive zones for visitors who are looking for entertainment at the Riyadh Season.

Salman Khan rose to prominence in his acting career in Indian cinema with 1989 superhit film “Maine Pyar Kiya” and gradually climbed the ladder of fame in the world of cinema, producing a large number of films that have been successful all over the world.