NEW DELHI: India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In an address to the nation, he also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3.

