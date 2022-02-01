India reported 167,059 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI quoted the ministry as saying that India's active caseload mounted to 1,743,059.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours is 1,192. The death toll is now at 496,242.

With the recovery of 254,076 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 39,230,198.

