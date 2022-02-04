India on Friday reported 149,394 new COVID-19 cases and 1,072 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI reported that the death toll in the country stands at 500,055, after announcing 142,859 deaths.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload reported in the country has risen to 41,952,712, including 1,435,569 active cases.

According to the health ministry, as many as 246,674 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries in the country to 40,017,088.

