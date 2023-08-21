UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has demonstrated how honey forms in space, wowing the internet. In a video posted on his social media account, AlNeyadi showed how he squeezes the liquid onto a dry piece of bread as a snack.

Holding the bottle of honey upright, the astronaut squeezes a generous amount of honey while holding a piece of bread on top of the bottle. The viscous liquid attaches itself on to the slice of bread and forms a ball. He lets it go and they stay suspended in microgravity for a few seconds.

AlNeyadi then shakes it around causing the honey to spread around, before folding the bread into two and taking a bite out of it.

“Have you ever wondered how honey forms in space? I still have some Emirati honey left that I enjoy from time to time. Honey has many benefits, especially for the health of astronauts,” he posted on his social media channels.

Commentators loved his video, which racked up more than 230,000 views within just two hours of posting it. From expressing their wonder to asking questions, it created quite a conversation on social media.

“How cool, Subhan Allah,” posted Instagram user, Diala.

“He is now giving everyone FOMO (fear of missing out),” posted another user, Annu.

Local produce

This isn’t the first time that AlNeyadi has put honey in the spotlight. In May this year, he had posted a video of squeezing out honey on World Bee Day. At the time, he posted a one-minute video calling bees the world’s unsung heroes. In the video, he had demonstrated how he squeezed out honey, which when left in microgravity gets sucked back into the bottle.

He had then revealed that the honey was locally made at a farm in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, which was then shipped to the space laboratory orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400km.

AlNeyadi, who has created history as the first Arab astronaut on a long-duration space mission, is scheduled to return to Earth along with his Crew 6 teammates no earlier than September 1. During an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, he had revealed that he will miss microgravity when he returns home.

