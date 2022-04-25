ABU DHABI: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today expected an extension of a surface low coming from the Red Sea and from southern Iran.

In a statement, NCM said the surface low will be accompanied with humid easterly and southeasterly winds, and due to the mountains and high temperatures the convective rainy clouds will develop. By Wednesday night an upper air trough will affect the country from the North with a flow of clouds from the southwest toward the country.

NCM expected weather during next days as follows: -Monday & Tuesday: A chance of local convective rainy clouds over the Eastern and some internal areas of the country.

-From Wednesday night to Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas especially west and southward extending over some coastal areas and the islands.