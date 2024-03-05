Muscat: Various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman may witness heavy thundershowers associated with downdraft, fresh winds and hail for two days from Tuesday afternoon, March 5,2024 until Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2024

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement :"Due to the expected heavy thundershowers associated with downdraft, fresh winds and hail during Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon over the Governorates of Al Dhahira, Al Dakhiliyah , North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates with precipitation ranging from 20 mm to 50 mm may associated with flash floods, with chance of varying intensity rainfall over the northern Governorates of Oman."

The Civil Aviation Authority advises all to take precautions during thundershower rain, and not to cross Wadis ( Flash Flood ) and avoid low laying areas and not to sail during alert period .

Alerts :

1-Heavy thundershowers with hail are expected ranging ( 20 - 50 mm ) may cause flash floods (Wadis).

2- Strong downdraft active winds with speed ranging 15 - 35 knots ( 28 - 64 km / h ) .

3-Sea state may rise along Musandam governorate and Oman Sea coasts ( 2 - 3.5 meters ) .

4-Reduction in horizontal visibility during thundershowers.

Highest rainfall recorded in Wilayat of Khasab

The Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate has received the highest amount of rainfall in the Sultanate of Oman during the period from March, Monday 4, 2024 till Tuesday, March 5, 2024 amounting to 62 millimeter.

According to the data showed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Wilayat of Khasab in Musandam Governorate has received 62 mm of rainfall from March 4, 2024 till March 5, 2024, followed by the Wilayats of Shinas and Sohar in North Al Batinah Governorate with 40 mm for each and then the Wilayat of Madha in Musandam Governorate with 36 mm.

While the Wilayat of Dibba in Musandam Governorate has recorded 28 mm of rainfall, 26 mm in the Wilayat of Dhank located in Al Dhahirah Governorate, 23 mm in the Wilayat of Ibri in same governorate and 20 mm in the Wilayat of Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).