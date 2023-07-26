Muscat: Oman Meteorology has warned people of heavy rainfall in a number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement :" Heavy rainfall expected to affect South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahira governorates. Rainfall may extend to the deserts of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahira, Al Wusta and Dhofar."

Oman Meteorology added that rainfall may range between 10-35 mm and cause poor horizontal visibility, along with downdraft winds of 15-45 knots, in addition to dust storms, and chances of overflowing valleys.

The Meteorology has urged people to move away from low-lying areas, not to attempt to swim in valleys. Keep an eye on children and make sure they stay away from approaching or crossing valleys for the sake of public safety.

