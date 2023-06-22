KUWAIT - Weather in Kuwait is forecast to be quite hot in the coming days but temperature will drop by some degrees at night, the meteorology department reported on Thursday.

Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, the weather monitor, told KUNA that Kuwait would be affected by the seasonal Indian low wave, along with dust-triggering northwesterly winds that lower visibility.

Temperature tonight is forecast to drop to a maximum 31-33 degrees, but will soar tomorrow Friday to 47-49 degrees in daytime and will get stronger on Saturday, hitting 48-50 degrees.

