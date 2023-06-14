The UAE is set to host the ninth International Day of Yoga (IDY) with major events held across the country.

From a rejuvenating session under the iconic dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi to the Indian naval ship with more than 200 sailors set to call on Port Rashid in Dubai, there are several unique events being organised to celebrate the day marked under the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (yoga for all).

International Day of Yoga

The annual day was established in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly, which recognised the “holistic benefits of the ancient Indian practice and its inherent compatibility with the principles and values” of the UN. The recognition was a result of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to promote yoga worldwide. The day has become a global festival of sorts with mass yoga sessions being held across countries. Last year, more than 5,000 community members gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to mark Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever International Yoga Day session.

This year, the Indian missions in the country will be collaborating with local entities, organisations and associations to hold similar events at other venues. Though entry is free to these events, a prior registration is required to reserve your space on the mat.

Here’re all the details about the events to be held starting from this Saturday till June 21.

Practice under the dome

For the second consecutive year, Louvre Abu Dhabi will join the celebrations with a morning session held in collaboration with the Indian Embassy on Saturday morning.

“Participate in this international event and experience the restorative serenity of a place that harness the energy of the sun, sea, and wind,” the museum said in its website post.

According to the embassy, diplomats from other embassies will be part of a special session. A video message by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence will be played on the occasion, which will be followed by a brief yoga practice session for all ages and levels of expertise. The museum will provide yoga mats but participants can bring their own too. The free session will be held on Saturday (8am-9am). Entry is free but reservation is required.

Community event at Musaffah school

Science India Forum (SIF) UAE in association with Musaffah Art Society and its Bani Yas chapter with the support of Bright Riders School, Abu Dhabi, will mark the day with a performance at the school auditorium on Saturday. The programme includes protocol yoga by Arab Region Yoga Instructors Council (ARYIC).

“Join us as we celebrate the power of yoga and connect with a global community of wellness seekers,” the organisers said inviting community members to register by following a link through WhatsApp number: +971523057801.

Yoga at Sharjah university

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold a two-hour event at Skyline University College, Sharjah, on Sunday from 6.30pm onwards.

“We cordially invite all yoga enthusiasts to join us for the #yoga event under the theme ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” the Consulate tweeted.

Dubai to be part of ‘Ocean Ring’

Dubai will mark the Yoga Day on June 21 by joining the ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ – a global initiative held with the help of Indian ministries to practice yoga at select ports and ships. In Dubai, the event will be organised at the DP World Cruise Terminal, Port Rashid, in association with DP World, the Indian Navy and the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi. An Indian Navy ship with a contingent of more than 200 sailors onboard will call on Port Rashid and participate in the IDY 2023 celebrations. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi was appointed the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will be the chief guest. Commander Abhilash Tomy, the first Indian to complete the solo Golden Globe Race, will be a special guest. The celebrations will take place from 7am to 9am.

Community to unite at ADNEC

It will be a big bang ending to the International Yoga Day celebrations with an event held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) – the largest exhibition venue in the Middle East, on June 21 (6pm to 9pm).

The event will be held in association with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Indian Embassy said.

Sheikh Nahyan will join in the yoga session as the chief guest, along with Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE. Participants from across the community, including schools, organisations, associations, sports clubs, and from across all ages and genders are expected.

Yoga studio in Abu Dhabi City

A free event will be held by Open Circle Yoga, a yoga studio in Abu Dhabi, on June 21 (6pm to 8.30pm).

“Enjoy an immersive evening programme featuring yoga, meditation, mantra chanting, sound healing and more,” studio founder and certified yoga instructor Sundar Pratap Singh said.

It will be held at the conference room of Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana in Abu Dhabi City. This, again, is a free community event but bookings need to be done to reserve your spot.

