Breast cancer affects millions of people worldwide every year. While there is growing awareness about the disease, several common myths about breast cancer still prevail, deterring some individuals from getting screened and seeking the care they need. October is marked worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To dispel misconceptions, Dr Tibor Kovacs, a breast surgery and oncoplastics specialist and staff physician in general surgery at the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, shared insights on seven mistaken beliefs about breast cancer.

Myth 1: Breast cancer does not affect men

Fact: Breast cancer primarily affects women and is 100 times more common among them. However, the disease can also affect men with a small amount of breast tissue. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 0.5 to 1 per cent of breast cancers occur in men.

Dr Kovacs explained what life choices and traits can be possible risk factors. “Several risk factors can increase the odds that a man will develop breast cancer, including increasing age, heavy alcohol consumption, liver disease, a family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations, and exposure to certain medical conditions or treatments. Men should consult their doctor if they notice a painless lump in the breast, puckering or dimpling of breast skin, a retracted nipple, nipple scaling or redness, or nipple discharge.”

Myth 2: Breast cancer only affects older women

Fact: While most breast cancer cases are seen in older women, it can occur at any age. Cancers presenting in younger people tend to be more aggressive due to genetic mutations. In contrast, older women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancers linked to hormonal changes. “This is why it is important to undergo genomic testing to monitor gene mutation if someone in your family has had a history of breast or ovarian cancer, or if you are under the age of 50 when diagnosed,” Dr Kovacs noted.

Myth 3: Breast cancer always starts with a lump

Fact: Breast cancer does not always present as a lump, especially in its initial stages. Instead, individuals may experience symptoms such as swelling, pain, an inverted nipple, or nipple dimpling, which they may mistakenly ignore as signs of cancer. Regular mammograms and self-checks are essential for early detection.

Myth 4: Doctors can feel a lump and tell if it is cancerous

Fact: Diagnostic imaging, such as mammography, is necessary to determine if a growth is cancerous. Delaying imaging can lead to a delayed cancer diagnosis.

“In women aged 30 and more, a lump or growth that looks suspicious should be evaluated through a diagnostic mammogram and an ultrasound that evaluates whether a mass is solid, like malignant growths, or is simply filled with fluid. Younger women can opt for just an ultrasound as their breast tissue is denser, which does not lead to conclusive results in a mammogram,” Dr Kovacs said. Suspicious growths should be biopsied to extract tissue samples for further examination.

Myth 5: If a breast lump shifts or moves, it is not cancerous

Fact: In reality, most lumps can move around when breast cancer is in its early stages. Dr Kovacs noted cancerous tissue only stops moving when it grows larger and attaches to other tissue. During self-exams, individuals should feel for something hard that feels out of place, even if it's as small as a frozen pea.

Myth 6: Nipple discharge is a sure sign of cancer

Fact: There is no specific breast cancer-related discharge.

“However, if the discharge is bloody, or if it occurs when the breasts are not squeezed, it can be a sign of breast cancer about 10 per cent of the time. Otherwise, a bloody discharge can indicate a benign condition inside the milk duct, so it is worth seeking an expert opinion,” Dr Kovacs explained.

Other kinds of discharge may result from residual milk after breastfeeding or debris causing greenish or black discharge when milk ducts are squeezed. Seeking an expert opinion is advisable in cases concerning discharge.

Myth 7: Wearing a tight bra increases the risk

Fact: The type of bra worn or not worn has no impact on breast cancer risk. This is a common myth with no bearing on the condition.

Breast cancer myths can lead to fear and misinformation. Routine screenings, including mammograms, are essential for early detection and proactive breast health management.

"It is routine screening that saves lives. Mammograms are routine checks performed on women with no symptoms to identify cancers before lumps become noticeable. This is when cancer is at its earliest stage and easier to treat," Dr. Kovacs emphasised.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

