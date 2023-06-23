UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has sent a noble message from space to the fight against drug abuse. Taking to Twitter, Dubai Police posted a video where the astronaut said that drug abuse is severe and destructive to individuals and communities.

Standing at the observatory deck of the International Space Station, AlNeyadi said: “Drug abuse is the scourge of our time, resembling malignant cancer that devastates societies."

Drug abuse has the potential to have long-lasting adverse effects on individuals, families, and society.

AlNeyadi stressed the importance of collective action and a united front in tackling this issue.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse, which is celebrated on June 26, Al Neyadi emphasised that combating drugs is not merely a duty but a national responsibility. He urged the residents to join Dubai Police’s campaign against drug abuse under the Ministry of Interior's initiative #jointopreventit.

On December 7, 1987, the UN General Assembly designated June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by adopting resolution 42/122.

The Dubai Police General Command is always keen to join international efforts in the fight against drugs and raise the public’s awareness, especially the youth, on the dangers of drugs and ways of protection against addiction.

