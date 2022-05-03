The UAE has administered 2,162 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.11 doses per 100 people.

The Indian Supreme Court said that bodily autonomy and integrity are constitutional rights and no individual can be forced to get vaccinated against Covid also affirmed the Central government’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai also held that the vaccine mandates imposed by various state governments and other authorities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic are “not proportionate”.

Saying that restrictions on unvaccinated individuals in relation to public places and access to resources are unreasonable, the bench suggested the states remove such restrictions.

The bench said it is satisfied that the current vaccine policy cannot be said to be unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary.

It further held that no substantial data has been produced on record by the Centre to show that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 virus from the unvaccinated persons is higher than from the vaccinated persons.

