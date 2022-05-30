Three new cases of Monkeypox, a viral disease but usually a self-limited one compared to Covid-19, has been reported in the UAE, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) has said.

The UAE health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health, a WAM report said.

"Monkeypox is mostly transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, including bodily fluids, and respiratory droplets, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can also be passed to the baby in the womb," the Ministry said in a statement.

WHO cites 257 laboratory confirmed cases

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that early epidemiology of initial cases notified to WHO by countries shows that cases have been mainly reported amongst men who have sex with men (MSM).

As of May 26, a cumulative total of 257 laboratory confirmed cases and around 120 suspected cases have been reported to WHO. No deaths have been reported.

The situation is evolving rapidly and WHO expects that there will be more cases identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries, as well as in countries known to be endemic who have not recently been reporting cases.

Preventive measures

MoHaP urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and to stay safe in large crowds and avoid risky behaviours.

Moreover, the Ministry affirmed that it is cooperating with other health authorities in implementing an epidemiological surveillance system, in accordance with the highest global practices, to ensure sustainable efficiency and community protection from communicable diseases, and rapid detection, as well as work to limit the spread of all diseases and viruses, including monkeypox.

"All health authorities in the country are committed to a unified national medical guide for dealing with Monkeypox-infected people and their contacts. This includes complete isolation of the infected in hospitals until they recover, while quarantining their close contacts for a period of no less than 21 days at home and monitoring their health condition, and enforcing their compliance with home isolation."

Refrain from spreading rumours

The Ministry called for obtaining information from official sources in the UAE, and for refraining from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on relevant developments and guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities.

Immediate actions

WHO says immediate actions should focus on providing accurate information to those who may be most at risk of monkeypox; stopping further spread among groups at risk; and protecting frontline health workers.-

