MAKKAH — Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, head of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), revealed that imports of infringing medicines by the Hajj missions of various countries recorded a decrease of 50 percent during this year. He made the remarks during an inspection tour of the work sites of the SFDA’s inspection teams.



Aljadhey was briefed on the progress of work at the authority's headquarters in Makkah, and the Hajj terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where he supervised the progress of the authority’s operational plan during the Hajj season.



The SDFA chief praised the high level of compliance on the part of pilgrims and Hajj missions with the standards set by the authority. He also drew attention to its efforts during the past months in explaining the rules and regulations to the offices of pilgrims’ affairs with regard to the import of medicines that are in the possession of pilgrims.



Aljadhey said that the authority, in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, is in charge of inspecting food facilities, including factories and warehouses, monitoring food and medicinal products that arrive through the Kingdom’s land, sea and air ports, and ensuring their safety. It also undertakes educating pilgrims and workers in food facilities in several languages. SFDA also inspects the imports of Hajj medical missions and medical supplies carried by the pilgrims.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).