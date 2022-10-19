ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) stated that the level of cases of Seasonal flu is on expected level compared to previous years before the pandemic.

In its statement, ADPHC said that Seasonal Flu is a respiratory infection that can cause complications, especially in young children, elderly and people with chronic diseases. However, available and safe to use flu vaccines are some of the best ways to prevent disease and its complications.

The Center urge all community members, especially children, elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases, to take the initiative to vaccinate by reaching out to the nearest health centre.