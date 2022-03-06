After two years with no exams in person for primary school students, Saudi students are looking forward to doing their exams on Sunday for the second semester amid comprehensive measures to keep in check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri told Arab News that education departments in all regions of the Kingdom have finished their preparations for the exams, which start on Sunday, for all educational levels in public, private, and foreign public schools.

Education departments and offices are following up on the preparations of schools and will assure their readiness in terms of regulating entry and exit from exam rooms, providing sterilizers and masks, maintaining social distancing and following up on precautionary measures in school transport, in accordance with the precautionary measures endorsed by the Public Health Authority.

Psychologist Abdul Rahman Al-Zahrani said that the pandemic crisis had had a big psychological, educational, and pedagogical impact on young people, and that it is very difficult for the situation to return to how it used to be before the pandemic quickly.



He said that one of the most important effects on students at all levels is that remote learning — which was essential — has generated an educational gap that should be bridged by intensifying cooperation between families and schools.



The ministry has set up committees to supervise the exams, follow up the tests at the end of the second semester of this academic year, monitor and audit grades and give out results and grade sheets.

