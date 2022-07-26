RIYADH — The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the number of people infected with monkeypox in Saudi Arabia has reached three.



According to Al-Arabiya, the ministry noted that all the three people infected with monkeypox were those who returned to the Kingdom from Europe.



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Abdullah Asiri told Akhbar 24 that all the infected people suffer from minor symptoms such as skin rashes and fever.



He confirmed that the first case of monkeypox has been recovered and completed the observation period.



Dr. Asiri said that the other two cases are under observation and their health condition was excellent. He expected that they would recover within a few days.



The Saudi Ministry of Health had reassured earlier everyone about monkeypox, noting that the infected cases are subject to medical care in accordance with approved health procedures.



The ministry also confirmed that it continues monitoring and following up on developments on monkeypox, stressing that it will announce everything related to this matter with full transparency about any cases that are monitored.



The ministry called on everyone to adhere to and follow up on the health instructions through its official channels, especially during travel.



In the event of any queries about monkeypox, the ministry urged everyone to follow up on the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) or to contact the center over phone 937.

