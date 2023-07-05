RIYADH — The Ministry of Health has officially launched a Priority digital card for the elderly Saudi men and women aged above 60. The card was launched on a trial basis on the ministry’s Sehhaty electronic application, and there is no need to take a printout of it or apply for it.



The ministry emphasized that all service providers in the Directorates of Health Affairs and the Health Clusters in the regions and governorates of the Kingdom should facilitate the procedures of beneficiaries who obtain a Priority Card through the Sehhaty application and provide services to them through priority offices at hospitals all over the Kingdom.



The ministry said that the launch of the card comes in line with the ministry’s drive to develop its services and benefit from the available electronic services such as the Sehhaty application.



This service aims at facilitating the procedures provided within some departments in hospitals, giving priority for the elderly to obtain health services, bringing down the waiting period, assisting for mobility within the health facility, and assisting in communication and coordination for the distribution of medicines and medical equipment and devices.

