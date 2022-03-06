Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases dropped by 47.30 percent in one week, with 283 new cases recorded on Saturday.



The latest official figures bring the country’s total number of infections to 747,119 since the start of the pandemic.



There were 525 recoveries reported, bringing this total to 726,876, and one new coronavirus-related death. Saudi Arabia’s death toll now stands at 9,006.



Riyadh recorded 146 new infections on Saturday, while Jeddah had 53 and Dammam had 28.



COVID-19 cases dropped to one apiece in Sakaka, AlUla, Yanbu, and more than 40 other cities.

NUMBER

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 747,119.

Over 40 million PCR tests have been carried out to date, with 45,757 performed in the past 24 hours, and over 61 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.



Health Ministry figures also showed that more than 11 million people have had a booster shot.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that there was no specific age requirement for pilgrims and visitors to enter the Two Holy Mosques, and that the green “immune” status on the Tawakkalna health app was sufficient. Necessary permission must be obtained through the Eatmarna app, however.



It clarified on Saturday in a tweet that, according to health and precautionary requirements, the minimum age for permits to be issued through Eatmarna and Tawakkalna was five.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

