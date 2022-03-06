Saudi Arabia ended on Saturday most of coronavirus restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.



It will also end social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques and all mosques in the Kingdom but worshipers still have to wear masks.



Also, the country will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival to the kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.

