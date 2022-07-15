RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health detected on Thursday the first monkeypox case, for a person coming from abroad to Riyadh.



The ministry said that the infected person is under medical care in accordance with the approved health procedures.



According to the ministry statement, samples were taken from all people who have had contacts with the infected person for laboratory tests and none of them showed symptoms.



The ministry confirmed its continuation of monitoring and follow-up work on the developments of monkeypox and announcing in all transparency any new cases.



The ministry reassured its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease in the country.

