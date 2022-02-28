RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 653 new infections on Monday.

Of the new cases, 183 were recorded in Riyadh, 58 in Jeddah, and 37 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than 30 new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 723,549 after 1,081 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,998 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Nearly 61 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

