RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 632 new infections on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 183 were recorded in Riyadh, 57 in Jeddah, and 49 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than 40 new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 722,468 after 995 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,996 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 60.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

