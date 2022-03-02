RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 563 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 158 were recorded in Riyadh, 56 in Jeddah, and 30 in Dammam. Several other cities recorded less than 25 new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 724,388 after 839 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 9,001 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 61 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

