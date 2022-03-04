RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday recorded 407 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total for the country since the start of the pandemic to 746,473, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the latest cases, 114 were in Riyadh, 43 in Jeddah, and 23 in Dammam, with several other cities reporting up to 20 new cases.

Health authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, meaning 9,004 people in the Kingdom had now died after contracting the virus.

However, another 685 people were reported as having recovered from COVID-19, putting the total number of recoveries in the country at 725,792.

