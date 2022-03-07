RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 317 new COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Sunday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 747,436. Of the latest cases, 92 were in Riyadh, 32 in Jeddah, 20 in Dammam, 19 in Madinah, 18 in Abha, and 12 in Makkah, with several other cities reporting up to 10 new cases.



Health authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, taking the Kingdom’s death toll to 9,008.



The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 422 people were in critical condition.



It added that 668 patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 727,544.



Nearly 62 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the Kingdom’s immunization campaign, and more than 24 million people are now fully vaccinated. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register to receive them through its Sehhaty app.



The Saudi authorities lifted precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. An official in the Ministry of Interior said measures including social distancing and wearing masks outdoors are no longer mandatory in the Kingdom.

