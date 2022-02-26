RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 664 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 743,205 people have now contracted the disease.



According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 172, followed by Jeddah with 50, Dammam with 41, Madinah confirmed 25, and Makkah recorded 23.



Of the total number of cases, 637 remain in critical condition.



The ministry confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,993 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 1,409 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 720,388.



Over 60.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 24.1 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 432 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.95 million.

