RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday confirmed 363 new COVID-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, meaning 746,836 people have now contracted the disease.



According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 105, followed by Jeddah with 35, Dammam with 23, Madinah confirmed 16, and Makkah recorded 15.



Of the total number of cases, 461 remain in critical condition.



The ministry confirmed one new coronavirus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,005 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also announced that 559 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 726,351.



Over 61.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 24.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 434 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.95 million.

