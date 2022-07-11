RIYADH — Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant drop in new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 299 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 400 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of virus-related fatalities to 9,221.



As of Sunday, confirmed infections in the Kingdom stood at 800,087 cases.



According to the ministry, a total of 552 people infected by the deadly virus recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 784,475.



Among the active cases, 133 are in critical condition.

