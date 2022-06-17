RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Thursday 963 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 782,131.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9180.



According to the ministry, a total of 980 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 763,195.



Among the active cases 114 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66.585,439 million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).