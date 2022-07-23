RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Friday 476 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 806,877.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 300 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia recorded one death due to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,237.

According to the ministry, a total of 436 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 790,202. Among the active cases 144 of them were in critical condition.

