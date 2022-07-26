RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Monday 462 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 808,053.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 300 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,240.

According to the ministry, a total of 767 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 792,202. Among the active cases 145 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).