RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded on Thursday 294 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 821,540.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 60-mark and 300 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,401.



According to the ministry, a total of 235 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 807,596.



Among the active cases 76 of them were in critical condition.

