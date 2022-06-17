The recent rise in Covid-19 cases has led authorities to reimpose curbs that had been lifted.

Residents are urged to follow these new Covid-safety rules:

Green Pass

Green pass validity on the Al Hosn app has been reduced from 30 days to 14 days. So, residents that are fully vaccinated will receive a 14-day Green Pass once they test negative.

A green pass is mandatory to access government buildings in the UAE and visit indoor public places in Abu Dhabi.

Mask mandatory indoors

A fine of up to Dh3,000 has been imposed for those who fail to wear a mask indoors. Wearing a mask outdoors still remains optional.

10-day isolation

Regardless of symptoms, all those who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate themselves for 10 days. They are also required to inform their employer.

The Dubai Health Authority has said residents must have the Covid-19 DXB smart app.

Abu Dhabi residents are required to take two Covid-19 PCR tests to end their quarantine period. These tests should be separated by a gap of 24 hours, and both results should be negative.

Travel to UAE

All passengers travelling to UAE must present a valid vaccination certificate of having received both doses. The certificate should also have a QR code.

Those who are not vaccinated must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate where the sample has been collected within 48 hours of boarding the flight. A QR code must also be present on the certificate.

