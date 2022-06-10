RIYADH - New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 1,000-mark on Thursday with 955 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID cases in the Kingdom have been fluctuating around the 500-mark, before rising above the 1,000-mark recently for the first time since Feb. 20, 2022.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 more people died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 775,205 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,165.



According to the ministry, a total of 658 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 757,529.



Among the active cases 90 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66.288,539 million.

