RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases stayed below the 1000-mark on Tuesday with 952 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



New COVID cases in the Kingdom have been fluctuating around the 500-mark, before rising above the 600 mark recently.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 more people died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 773,221 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,160.



According to the ministry, a total of 636 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 756,255.

Among the active cases 99 of them were in critical condition.

While the total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 65.955,925 million.



