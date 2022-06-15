RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 1000-mark on Tuesday with 1152 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, one person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 780,135 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,176.



According to the ministry, a total of 864 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 761,354.



Among the active cases 91 of them were in critical condition.



The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66,494,934.

