RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia went above the 200-mark again on Monday with 288 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 100-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 809,960 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,252.

According to the ministry, a total of 467 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 795,753.



Among the active cases 124 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).