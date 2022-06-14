RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia went above the 1000-mark again on Monday with 1188 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 700-mark and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 778,983 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,175.

According to the ministry, a total of 923 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 760,490.



Among the active cases 91 of them were in critical condition.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered across the Kingdom reached 66,494,934.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior has announced that it has lifted most of the precautionary measures related to COVID-19 in the Kingdom, including wearing masks, and showing health status in Tawakalna app.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).