RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 500-mark on Friday, with 458 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 400 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 1 person has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,219.

According to the ministry, a total of 633 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 783,448.



Among the active cases 143 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).