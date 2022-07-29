RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 300-mark on Thursday for the first time in weeks, with 284 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 200 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons has died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 809,026 and the total number of the virus-related fatalities to 9,245.

According to the ministry, a total of 528 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 793,941.



Among the active cases 150 of them were in critical condition.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).