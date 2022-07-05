RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continued to rise above the 500-mark on Monday, with 603 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

New COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were fluctuating between 400 and 1000 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia did not record any deaths due to coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 797,374 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,211.



According to the ministry, a total of 946 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 780,529.



Among the active cases 159 of them were in critical condition.

