Muscat - A public hygiene campaign that included various wilayats of Muscat governorate was launched on Monday. The campaign aims to preserve the aesthetics of neighbourhoods and areas from health and visual pollutants.

Muscat Municipality said in a statement: “Today, Muscat Municipality launched an intensive public hygiene campaign covering the various wilayats of the Muscat Governorate, using equipment and vehicles.”

The Municipality added: “The campaign included: cleaning residential neighborhoods, sweeping operations, removing distortions and bushes, and transporting waste, in order to preserve the aesthetics of neighbourhoods and areas from health and visual pollutants.”

