The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has answered some frequently-asked questions about monkeypox. This came as the authority shared a guide on the zoonotic viral disease on Thursday.

A. A rash is one of the main symptoms of monkeypox. The shape of the rash changes throughout the course of the disease until it reduces and disappears. The skin cells get renewed again. The disease may leave marks on the skin.

A. Please refer to the nearest health centre or hospital.

A. - Healthcare workers.

- Persons in close contact with positive cases, and those who are in charge of taking care of the patients.

A. The risk of infection or disease outbreak is small, as it requires a very close contact with an infected person or the infected person’s contaminated objects. The disease is self-limiting, with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Supportive care and symptomatic treatment is the main way to deal with the disease. Health authorities in the UAE are currently studying and evaluating the situation.

A. There is no specific medication or vitamins that you can take to protect yourself from contracting the virus. It is recommended to follow preventive and safety measures, in addition to following a healthy lifestyle and diet, and drinking sufficient amounts of water.

A. There is a difference between chickenpox and monkeypox. Having chickenpox does not give you immunity against the monkeypox virus.

