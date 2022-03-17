The Middle East Arthritis Foundation (MEAF) will organise a signature nationwide event the ‘2022 Walk of Arthritis’ Walkathon on 26th March, 2022, at Dubai Creek Park Gate.

Open to the public and supported by Dubai Municipality, the free public event, held under the theme ‘Let’s Beat Arthritis Together’, aims to remove the stigma associated with the debilitating condition.

The participants of the walkathon will cover 3.5km in a morning walk with friends and family along the Dubai Creek Park (Gate 2) starting at 7:00 while bringing awareness to arthritis by sharing valuable information through various communication channels like treatment options and patients’ stories to inspire warriors of the disease to achieve long-lasting relief and a better quality of life.

At the ‘2022 Walk for Arthritis’ Walkathon, specialised doctors will be present to bust the myths of the disease and provide expert knowledge to the patients as well as lend their support. Besides the walk, a variety of family-themed, fun-filled activities are scheduled during the day. Participants will begin and end the walk with Fitness First, whose trainers will guide them through warm-up and cool-down sessions. There also will be fancy-dress competition and groovy dance sessions with Dans Fitness Studio in the rising sun along the creekside to absorb the much-needed natural Vitamin D.

Speaking on the occasion, Consultant Rheumatologist and Founding Member of MEAF, Dr. Humeira Badsha, said, "By organising this walkathon we aim to build a community for patients to support and motivate each other in a positive way along with their loved ones, together to beat arthritis. This walkathon is also beneficial in forming support groups and sharing similar experiences of disease battles, getting first-hand information about treatments and celebrating the little achievements of the journey. We are glad to organise such walkathons and be part of such a noble cause."