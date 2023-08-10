In the busy days today, it is common for the demands of work, family, and personal commitments to collide, resulting in a hectic and sometimes overwhelming lifestyle.

For working residents, it is critical to strike a balance between professional obligations and mental health in order to ensure long-term success and happiness.

Here are 10 tips for residents to prioritize mental health.

1. Prioritize self-care

Try to find time for activities that rejuvenate your mind and body, such as exercise, meditation, reading, or spending quality time with loved ones. Prioritizing self-care not only enhances mental health but also recharges your energy for the demands of daily life.

2. Set boundaries

Set boundaries between work and personal life. Establish specific work hours and honour them to prevent burnout. Avoid checking emails or engaging in work-related tasks during personal time to create a clear separation between work and leisure.

3. Practise mindfulness

Engage in mindfulness practices like deep breathing, meditation, or simply focusing on your surroundings amidst a busy day. These practices can help reduce stress and improve your ability to manage challenging situations.

4. Take regular breaks

Taking short breaks throughout the workday can boost productivity and mental well-being. Step away from your desk, stretch, and engage in activities that relax your mind. Even a few minutes of mindfulness during breaks can make a significant difference in your overall mental health.

5. Stay organized

Keep your workspace and living area organized, create to-do lists, and prioritize tasks. An organized environment helps create a sense of control and reduces mental clutter.

6. Seek social support

Maintaining connections with friends and family is vital for mental health. Engage in social activities that bring you joy and help you unwind. Talking to loved ones about your challenges can provide valuable perspectives and emotional support.

7. Learn to say no

The urge to please others often leads to overcommitment and stress. Learning to say no to additional tasks or responsibilities that could overwhelm you is an important aspect of safeguarding your mental health. Prioritize tasks that align with your goals and values.

8. Disconnect from technology

Constant exposure to screens and notifications can contribute to stress and disrupt your mental well-being. Designate tech-free times during the day and avoid using screens before bedtime to promote better sleep and reduce digital stress.

9. Practise gratitude

Taking the time to appreciate the good things in your life can help you to have a more positive outlook.Regularly reflect on the things you're thankful for, whether big or small. This practise helps shift your focus from stressors to the positive aspects of your life.

10. Seek professional help

If you find yourself struggling with persistent feelings of anxiety, stress, or sadness, consider seeking professional help. Mental health professionals can provide effective strategies and tools to cope with challenges and maintain your well-being.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).