“I don’t know who they are. They are my heroes. I am not just thankful beyond words,” said Nadiia Musiuk, a 38-year-old Ukrainian housemaker who recently underwent the first liver transplant at King’s College Hospital in Dubai.

“From the moment I heard about the donor, I had been praying for the family,” said Nadiia expressing her gratitude to the unknown heroes who gave her a new lease on life.

'Make dietary adjustments'

Nadiia started experiencing health issues, including problems with digestion and swollen feet in May 2023. Initially seeking medical advice, she consulted a gastroenterologist who found nothing alarming and recommended dietary changes. “I was just told to keep a check on my diet. But I was sure, there is something worrying about my health,” said Nadiia.

However, as her condition worsened, she sought a second opinion from Dr Kaiser Raja, a consultant hepatologist at Kings College Hospital London in Dubai.

A silent disease

After a series of tests and observations, the diagnosis was liver disease, and treatment began with steroids. “I was surprised to know that I had this liver disease for a long time. The doctors told me that liver diseases are always silent,” said Nadiia.

Nadiia's health deteriorated, leading to her admission to the hospital for two weeks in September. "My eyes turned yellow, skin colour changed, and my feet were swelling with no solution. All I could do was trust the doctors," said Nadiia adding that no medicines had any effect on her.

The shocking reveal

It was then that Dr Kaiser confirmed that Nadiia was facing liver failure, and the only viable option was a liver transplant. “I couldn’t process the doctors words. I was thinking to myself that I am just 38 and I never thought something can happen like this to me. I questioned myself, do I need a new organ? I was not sure if I heard it right,” said Nadiia.

Exploring all options, Nadiia and her medical team considered other countries for the transplant. “We got in touch with many hospitals in other parts of the world. We even got in touch with the Kings College Hospital in London where the surgery will be conducted and the other medical procedures and treatment will be done here,” said Nadiia.

Glimmer of hope

“Dr Kaiser mentioned the initiation of a liver transplant program in Dubai, which offered me hope,” added Nadiia.

The turning point came on November 27 when Dr Kaiser delivered the long-awaited news – they had found a donor. Overwhelmed with emotion, Nadiia was scheduled for surgery on November 29. “I hadn't felt happy in ages. The news of finding the donor made me really happy. I asked the doctor, do I come to the hospital for surgery and that was it, which made me very positive about the life,” said Nadiia.

Path to recovery

Currently undergoing regular check-ups and medication, Nadiia is on the path to recovery, grateful for a second chance at life. Reflecting on her experience, she emphasised on the importance of organ donation awareness in the Middle East.

“Transplant is something new in this region. A lot of people are still not aware of organ donation. Many people need organs, but unfortunately, they are not available. Every person can take a minute and think about organ donation; it can impact many families,” said Nadiia, expressing her commitment to becoming an organ donor herself.

Nadiia's deepest gratitude is reserved for the anonymous donor's family. In Islam, she noted, “they say, save a life, you save humanity. The family has saved humanity.” Despite not knowing their identity, she prays for them regularly, hoping that God keeps them healthy.

