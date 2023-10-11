RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded the birth of 16,160 twins during the year 2022, according to the statistical figures released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



The GASTAT report, a copy of which was obtained by Okaz/Saudi Gazette, stated that the total number of Saudi male and female births in all regions of the Kingdom accounted for 417,155 births during last year.



The Riyadh region recorded a total of 96,619 births among Saudi mothers, including 92,253 single births, 4,140 twin births, and 226 births of triplets and more. In the Makkah region, 82,135 births were registered, of which 78,881 were single births, 3,092 were twin births, and 162 were births of triplets and more.



The Madinah region recorded a total of 31,894 births, including 30,624 single births, 1,200 twin births, and 70 births of triplets and more. The southern Asir region recorded 32,008 births of Saudi mothers, including 30,889 single births, 1,054 twin births, and 65 births of triplets and more. During the period, the Jazan region registered 21,498 births, including 20,671 single births, 788 cases of twin births, and 39 cases of triplets and more.



As for Al-Qassim region, it recorded a total of 19,714 births, including 19,013 single births, 658 twin births, and 43 triplet and more births. The northern Tabuk region registered 15,658 births, including 15,057 single births and 584 twin births and 17 cases of birth of triplets and more.



In the Baha region, the total number of births reached 4,982, including 4,793 single births, 180 twin births, and 9 births of triplets and more. The Najran region registered a total of 11,048 births of Saudi mothers, including 10,612 single births, 414 twin births and 22 births of triplets and more.



The Hail region recorded a total of 12,132 births, including 11,609 single births, 490 twin births, and 33 births of triplets and more. As for Al-Jouf region, it registered 13,652 births of Saudi mothers, including 13,018 single births, 590 twin births, and 44 cases of triplets and more. The Northern Border region recorded a total of 7,845 births, including 7,452 single births, 378 twin births, and 15 births of triplets and more, the report pointed out.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).